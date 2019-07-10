NEW YORK — Fox News reached an average of 4.09 million viewers between 6 and 8 p.m. EDT last Thursday for its coverage of Trump's much-discussed holiday parade in Washington, D.C., the Nielsen company said. The audience was over 4.6 million during the concentrated hour during which Trump gave a rain-soaked speech.
Those are strong numbers for the Fourth of July, traditionally one of the least-watched days of the year for television as people concentrate on outdoor activities. During the same time last July Fourth, Fox had 1.29 million viewers, Nielsen said.
It was even more than double Fox's average viewership for the time slot for a typical workday this year.
Fox was the only commercial television network to say ahead of time that it would air Trump's speech. CNN, which also aired it and had 1.4 million viewers, did not disclose its coverage plans before the event. MSNBC did not air the speech and had 397,000 viewers, Nielsen said.
The week's most popular television event started Sunday morning, when the U.S. women's soccer team beat the Netherlands for the World Cup before 14.3 million viewers.