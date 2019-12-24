Former Uber CEO Kalanick severs ties with ride-hailing giant

NEW YORK — Travis Kalanick, who built Uber into a ride-hailing giant only to be ousted as CEO over the company's sexist “bro” culture, is cashing out.

Kalanick disclosed Tuesday that he has sold off all his Uber stock — estimated at more than $2.5 billion — and is resigning from the board of directors, severing ties to the company he co-founded a decade ago.

“Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits," the 43-year-old entrepreneur said in a statement.

Uber, based in San Francisco, transformed the way people get around and the way they make a living, too, turbocharging the gig economy and undermining the taxi industry. Its nearly 4 million drivers around the globe have logged 15 billion trips since 2010, when Kalanick and Garrett Camp came up with the idea of hailing a ride from a smartphone after a trip to Paris when they couldn't find a taxi.

