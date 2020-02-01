Fiscal crunch won’t be immediate, budget scorekeeper says

The threat of rising federal deficits has a silver lining: low interest rates.

Those low rates, which make Treasury debt less costly, mean Congress has more time to address the nation’s fiscal challenges, the head of the Congressional Budget Office told lawmakers Wednesday.

“When interest rates are low, as they are today, the cost of not acting is pretty modest,” CBO Director Phillip Swagel told the House Budget Committee at a hearing on his agency’s new budget and economic forecast.

The agency’s updated outlook projects a $1 trillion deficit this fiscal year, and at least that much every year for the next decade, averaging nearly 5% of total U.S. economic output. By contrast, deficits have averaged just 3% of gross domestic product dating back to 1970, according to agency figures. Debt held by the public, which excludes special Treasury securities held by government trust funds, is projected to equal nearly the entire U.S. economy within a decade.

However, Swagel indicated a debt crisis isn’t forthcoming, at least in the near term.

“There’s a problem that’s decades in the making and decades in the solving,” Swagel said in comments that seemed aimed at encouraging long-term fiscal planning more than immediate budget slashing or tax raising.