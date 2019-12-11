Fed leaves low rates alone and foresees no moves in 2020

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate alone Wednesday and signaled that it expects to keep low rates unchanged through next year.

The Fed's decision follows three rate cuts earlier this year. It reflects its view that the U.S. economy has so far withstood the U.S.-China trade war and a global slump and remains generally healthy. Its benchmark rate — which influences many consumer and business loans — will remain in a low range of 1.5% to 1.75%

In a sign of its confidence about the economy, the Fed's latest policy statement dropped a phrase it had previously used that referred to “uncertainties” surrounding the economic outlook. That suggests that the Fed may be less worried about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war or overseas developments.

After the Fed issued its statement, stock market indexes rose modestly.

