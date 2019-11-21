{{featured_button_text}}
Online brokerage TD Ameritrade celebrated its new $250 million headquarters building in Omaha in July 2013.

Charles Schwab Corp. is reportedly nearing a deal to buy rival TD Ameritrade for roughly $25 billion.

CNBC first reported the potential tie-up, which would create a financial services company with more than $5 trillion in assets under management.

Both companies saw their stock rise sharply on the news. Charles Schwab closed the day up $3.28 a share to $48.03. Stock in TD Ameritrade, which is based in Omaha, soared $7, to $48.38 a share.

TD Ameritrade, which got its start as First Omaha Securities, was founded in Omaha in 1975 by Joe Ricketts, father of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

It currently employs more than 2,000 people in Omaha.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

