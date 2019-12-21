Cash-hungry cities seek buyers for sewer systems to pay pensions

American Water and its rival Aqua America Inc. have spent about $655 million since 2014 buying 135 utilities in states including Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia and Texas, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Both companies say they are on the hunt for more. They are likely to find willing sellers as well, said Michael Bennon, managing director at the Stanford University Global Projects Center.

“There is certainly a bit of a trend in that a lot of the cities that are considering these transactions are burdened by pension liabilities or have other fiscal constraints,” said Bennon, who advised Connecticut when the state was exploring the possibility of an asset sale to shore up its pension system. “That’s not the right reason to consider one of these contracts, of course, but it is a common one.”

Carries Risk

In Pennsylvania, the city of Allentown and Middletown Borough sold long-term leases for their sewer and water systems to pay down pension debt in 2013 and 2014. Jacksonville, Florida, is exploring the sale of JEA — the largest community-owned water, wastewater and electric power utility the state. The city is seeking at least $3 billion in net proceeds from the profitable utility after paying off $3.6 billion in outstanding debt on its books, according to financial filings.