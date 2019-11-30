Boeing St. Louis has added 2,000 jobs in the last 18 months. Chief says factories there safe ‘for the long term’

ST. LOUIS — Five years ago, Boeing executives were preparing for the worst.

The North St. Louis County plant had lost contracts for the next-generation fighter jet to Lockheed Martin in 2001, and the long-range bomber to Northrup Grumman in 2015. The F/A-18 Super Hornet production line was expected to go dormant in 2017. Foreign orders for the F-15 looked like they’d dry up by this year.

The company was running out of options to keep its military hub in St. Louis humming.

Then fortunes shifted. It made a strategic move to manufacture commercial jet wing parts here. It landed a series of new orders for its legacy fighters. And it won two bids for new planes — the T-7 Air Force trainer jet and MQ-25 Navy refueling drone.

In the last 18 months alone, Boeing’s regional workforce has grown by 2,000 people to about 16,000, said Shelley Lavender, who leads Boeing’s St. Louis operations.

“If you think back to where we were in 2014 and looking forward you can imagine we had many different scenarios for how this might play out for the site,” she said in a recent interview. “I will tell you the one scenario we didn’t have is the one scenario that happened.”