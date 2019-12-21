As Boeing halts Max output, Airbus can’t build jets fast enough

LONDON — As Boeing Co. halts production of its beleaguered 737 Max, global rival Airbus SE is grappling with a very different problem: speeding output of its rival narrow-body.

So-called “stretch” versions of the A320neo jet have sparked an order frenzy as airlines snap them up to replace costly twin-aisle planes on longer routes or cram in seats on shorter legs. But to achieve that flexibility Airbus has had to offer a wide range of cabin layouts that’s made assembly far more complex.

Slower build rates on the top-priced A321 variant mean that the European company needs to lift deliveries 75% this month compared with November to meet full-year production targets. It’s a vital challenge for Airbus — not only to consolidate its advantage over a flailing Boeing, but also to maximize returns from its most expensive narrow-bodies as demand peaks for even more-lucrative wide-body models.

“The A321 matters because as a stretch it should be by far the highest-margin aircraft of the Airbus narrow-bodies,” said Sash Tusa, an analyst at Agency Partners in London. The increased popularity of single-aisle planes on longer routes could mean they come to account for three-quarters of the total value of planes delivered in a given year, up from 50% previously, he added.