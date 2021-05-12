Inflation is back. How high and how long will prices go up?

At the same time, while rising prices generally will be felt especially hard by low-income households, moderately higher inflation may not be such a bad thing for many people and businesses.

For homeowners and others with fixed loans, higher inflation lowers their real cost of paying interest charges on their debt.

More inflation also could help wage earners to the extent that it gives companies more pricing power, conceivably allowing them to increase wages more easily; wage growth tends to track inflation. Today there are some signs that employers are boosting wages to meet rising demand and what many say is a lack of available workers.

For Biden, it could help spur growth if more people, seeing prices rising, unleash spending to avoid having to pay more later. Higher inflation will lower the real cost of paying the national debt, although the downside is that the government will almost certainly have to offer higher interest rates on new Treasury issues.

Longer range, UCLA's Feler said, there's good reason to think there won't be an inflationary spiral like what the nation saw in the 1970s, as some have warned, because consumers today have more information and a lot more products to choose from and can easily make substitutions.