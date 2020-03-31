How does it work if you skip mortgage payments?

So you decide to ask your mortgage company for payment forbearance.

But what does that mean?

The idea is that borrowers who have been temporarily furloughed from their jobs or laid off or can’t work because of sickness from COVID-19 can take a break from their mortgage payments.

The programs are designed to halt mortgage payments for up to six months and might be extended if the pandemic and economic hardships continue, according to guidelines from the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

If you take the payment forbearance, that doesn’t mean you don’t owe the money.

“The definition of forbearance is delay — not forgive,” said Robert Broeksmit, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association. “The idea there is that it would last until the dislocation ends.”

If you contact your mortgage servicer and get the forbearance, the arrangement will include a plan for making up the lost monthly payments.

The options include paying back in one lump sum, spreading the money owned out over multiple payments or modifying the home mortgage.