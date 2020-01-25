Hand sanitizers, flu shots -- businesses' defense against flu

When Kehoe's staffers start having flu symptoms, he encourages them to stay home. Kehoe follows his own advice; he was working at home with a bad cold while being interviewed by phone for this story.

This flu season started early and all but two states reported widespread outbreaks by the week ended Jan. 11, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From 1982 to 2018, the flu most often peaked in February, so there's a good chance the rest of the states will see their cases increase this year.

There may be even more concern about illness spreading at work after news that a Washington state man traveling in China contracted a virus that has killed six people and sickened hundreds more in that country. The man is now hospitalized near Seattle.

Jo Trizila's firm has five employees and no wiggle room when flu hits. Clients expect work to be done no matter what circumstances Dallas-based TrizCom Public Relations is dealing with. Trizila can find herself with 18-hour days to cover her work and a sick staffer's — she has nowhere else to turn.

“We’re not in a position to hire a temp because our jobs are so specific and so creative," Trizila says. "Someone can't just step in and do it."