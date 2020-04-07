Computer issues at SBA said to hold up small business loans

Wilkerson did not address a question about whether the agency's computer system was functioning properly.

A large percentage of community banks — small banks that serve rural areas and small towns — have been unable to get logged into the system as well. Two small bank CEOs pleaded with President Trump on Tuesday in a conference call to get the smaller banks approved.

“We have been boxed out of the program,” said Noah Wilcox of Grand Rapids State Bank.

The loans of up to $10 million to business owners and freelancers under what’s called the Paycheck Protection Program are intended to help companies retain workers or rehire those laid off as businesses shut down across the country. Nearly 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks of March, many of them let go by restaurants and retailers.

The loans offer forgiveness if the proceeds are used for workers’ pay, and payments can be deferred for six months.

Owners have also run into problems applying to banks. Some banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Citibank, two of the nation’s largest, were still telling customers Tuesday that they weren’t ready to accept applications. Others, including Wells Fargo, have turned away applicants because they reached their lending limit.