Carnival to ditch 18 ships in total as US cruises remain banned amid COVID-19 pandemic

CEO Arnold Donald participated in a public meeting with Miami-Dade commissioners last week to urge the CDC to allow for cruises to restart in the U.S. He said the company was working to develop science-based protocols to keep passengers and crew safe and to prevent burdening government resources.

“We want no one to experience a greater risk on a cruise ship,” he said.

Commissioners did not ask Donald or executives from Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and MSC Cruises about how they would prevent outbreaks at sea and avoid complications that left passengers and crew stranded in March and April and overwhelmed the Coast Guard with medical evacuation requests.

A spokesperson for the CDC said the agency does not have enough information to say when it will be safe for cruise ships to resume passenger operations.