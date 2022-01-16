Buzz without the booze: Omaha couple, Sandhills brewer tap ‘zero proof’ beverage business

She’s calling shops, asking them to put bottles on their shelves. Those receptive include The Merc boutique in Lincoln, Spirit World in Omaha, the Heirloom Market in Bayard and The Cup coffee shop and bar in Kearney.

“What’s been really gratifying is how much our home state has adopted it,” she said.

The business sees strong interest from customers like Morris in Omaha: women in professional roles, who want to consume less or no alcohol while still enjoying a special beverage while socializing.

Part of the marketing strategy is teaching customers how to use Sandhills Elixir. Morris recently signed up for a class at Spirit World, so she could learn how to mix different nonalcoholic cocktails.

One of Sandhills Elixir’s most frequent buyers is Sharon Carleton, 49, an executive coach in Omaha.

She drinks, but has cut back to manage autoimmune issues. When drinking less alcohol, “I just felt better.”