Weather-related travel issues caused U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to cancel his appearance at several events at the Nebraska State Fair on Friday.
Perdue had been scheduled to visit Cyclone Farms near Waco with Gov. Pete Ricketts and Rep. Adrian Smith, appear at a roundtable with Ricketts and Sen. Deb Fischer, and participate in a town hall moderated by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green.
Late Thursday night, a UNL spokeswoman said the secretary and his travel delegation had run into a weather delay that would push back those events to later Friday.
But just before 6 a.m. Friday, UNL announced Perdue would be unable to make it to the opening weekend of the 150th Nebraska State Fair.
UNL said it is working with Perdue's office to reschedule the town hall, but no date is available at the time.
The roundtable event between Ricketts and Fischer is still scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Friday morning in the Nebraska State Fair Boardroom.