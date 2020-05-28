You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Virus controlled in meatpacking plants, ag undersecretary says
U.S. Undersecretary of Agriculture Greg Ibach said Thursday that shielding and distancing measures for workers implemented by meat processing plants have reduced the likelihood of community spread of the coronavirus within the plants to "virtually nil."

It is "definitely no greater than in the normal community," he said.

Ibach, who was Nebraska's state agriculture director, offered that assessment during Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily coronavirus news briefing.

The meatpacking plants have added shielding, masking and some social distancing procedures in an effort to control the spread of the virus, he said.

One reason that meatpacking workers have more reported cases of the virus than other segments of the public is "also because they are the most heavily tested," Ibach said.

There is no testing information available for grocery store clerks or truck drivers who may have been impacted, he noted. 

Meatpacking plants have been identified by President Donald Trump as critical infrastructure that must remain open to help process the nation's food supply, Ibach said, and they are hugely important to Nebraska's livestock industry. 

Ibach is undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs at USDA.

Ricketts on $10B in federal coronavirus aid: 'It will be a big job to keep track of all this money'

In Nebraska, there have been 2,985 cases of coronavirus identified within the state's large meatpacking labor force. Those cases have resulted in 138 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

The other major hot spot for the coronavirus is assisted-living facilities, where the virus has taken a large toll on their elderly residents.

To date, 478 residents and 356 staff members have tested positive in 107 facilities; there have been 87 validated deaths of residents, or about 55% of the state's total deaths. 

Testing for the virus has been increasing across Nebraska, with 1,694 tests completed on Wednesday, moving the state past the halfway point to the goal that Ricketts has set for 3,000 a day.

Coronavirus hospitalization eases in Omaha, stable in Lincoln

So far, 90,000 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and 152,000 have signed up with Test Nebraska for assessment and possible scheduling. 

The governor announced that the state has signed a contract with Deloitte Touche, the auditing and managing firm, to manage the huge flow of coronavirus-related federal assistance pouring into the state for expenditure before the end of the year.

Ricketts said the firm will be paid up to $5 million, based on services provided.

All told, the federal government has committed $10.8 billion in federal assistance to Nebraska. 

WATCH NOW: Ricketts sets rules to reopen bars and movie theaters, pools and zoos

In answer to questions, the governor said the possibility of a second surge of coronavirus cases has been discussed in conversations with doctors and officials at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, but there has been "no prediction."

"There are really a lot of unknowns," Ricketts said. Expectations of a second surge relate largely to historical precedent, he said. 

"Testing and tracing (will help us) keep on top of a potential surge," he said.

Hospital capacity in Omaha and Douglas County, where hospitalization has been increasing, still remains manageable, the governor said.

It's not elective surgeries, which had been delayed by the virus, that appear to be driving patient numbers up, but treatment for "other health conditions that people had put off," he said.

WATCH NOW: Ricketts eyes growing coronavirus hospitalizations in Lincoln, Omaha

Asked about reports that Memorial Day weekend celebrations at some Nebraska parks and recreational areas may have violated his state directive limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people through the month of May, Ricketts said that issue is the responsibility of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to govern.

Ricketts announced he will reduce his coronavirus news briefings from five days a week to two beginning next week, with briefings on Monday and Thursday.

WATCH NOW: Ricketts eyes recovery of business activity after huge hit

