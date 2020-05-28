WATCH NOW: Virus controlled in meatpacking plants, ag undersecretary says

The other major hot spot for the coronavirus is assisted-living facilities, where the virus has taken a large toll on their elderly residents.

To date, 478 residents and 356 staff members have tested positive in 107 facilities; there have been 87 validated deaths of residents, or about 55% of the state's total deaths.

Testing for the virus has been increasing across Nebraska, with 1,694 tests completed on Wednesday, moving the state past the halfway point to the goal that Ricketts has set for 3,000 a day.

So far, 90,000 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and 152,000 have signed up with Test Nebraska for assessment and possible scheduling.

The governor announced that the state has signed a contract with Deloitte Touche, the auditing and managing firm, to manage the huge flow of coronavirus-related federal assistance pouring into the state for expenditure before the end of the year.

Ricketts said the firm will be paid up to $5 million, based on services provided.

All told, the federal government has committed $10.8 billion in federal assistance to Nebraska.