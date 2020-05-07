WATCH NOW: Sen. Fischer talks about protecting ranchers, beef industry
WATCH NOW: Sen. Fischer talks about protecting ranchers, beef industry

Sen. Deb Fischer spoke on Fox News Thursday about the coronavirus's severe consequences for agriculture.

Fischer called for an investigation into possible anticompetitive behavior in the beef supply chain, according to a news release.

“Right now, we are seeing great prices for the packers. I understand that markets cycle up and down, but when you have such a discrepancy in prices compared to the family farmer working on his ranch to produce that critter which is going to end up as a good steak, that needs to be looked into,” Fischer during the interview.

Fischer wrote to Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee leadership calling for a public hearing to examine competition and claims of possible market manipulation. Consequently, Chairman Mike Lee (R-Utah) and ranking member Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) wrote to the Department of Justice calling for investigations into potential anticompetitive activity.

