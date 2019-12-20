Warming hearts: Farming inspires southwestern Nebraska soy candle business

In the midst of tragedy on the farm, one Nebraska woman discovered her greater purpose.

Amanda Johnson’s father-in-law is one of many American farmers who have suffered for their craft. After a farming accident left him a quadriplegic, Amanda and her husband Shane packed up their house and life, and relocated it all to the Benkelman area of southwestern Nebraska, where they could be closer to family.

Shane secured a job with Helena Agri-Enterprises, but Amanda’s search for a new occupation wasn’t immediately successful.

“I didn’t have a lot of job opportunities in our small town then,” Johnson said, “but I’ve always been a creative type, working as a graphic artist and photographer for years.

“Eventually, I started making natural bath and body products and soap to sell at craft shows and bring in more income.”

Johnson wanted to make a homegrown and cleaner candle than what was available in stores. “Soy made the most sense. It’s grown right here on our prairie,” she said. “I live on the prairie and wanted a product from the prairie. And, of course, it supports our farmers.”

So, Prairie Girl Candle Co. was born. It’s now a year-round business, with fall and winter her busiest times of year.