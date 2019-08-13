U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will hold a town hall with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green to open the 2019 Nebraska State Fair.
The town hall, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 in the Raising Nebraska exhibit hall on the State Fairgrounds in Grand Island, is scheduled as part of several events commemorating the 150th anniversary of UNL's charter this year.
Perdue, a two-time governor of Georgia tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the USDA in 2017, will field questions from farmers, ag stakeholders and fair attendees at the event.
The ag secretary has visited Nebraska multiple times while in office.
In 2017, Perdue led a roundtable discussion with Sen. Deb Fischer at her ranch in Cherry County, and last year appeared at an event in Alliance with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Next week's town hall comes amid a deepening trade war between the U.S. and China that has seen the Asian country cut off imports of American agricultural goods.
To compensate for the projected losses, the USDA has given $16 billion in aid to farmers last year, and set up other government programs to help them.