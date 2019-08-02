WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced a deal with the European Union on increasing market access and beef sales to the bloc, in a possible sign of a thaw in tense trade relations between the transatlantic partners.
"The European Union stepped up and we appreciate it," Trump said at a signing ceremony in the White House, surrounded by cattle ranchers and farmers.
The move comes just a day after Trump rattled markets and created domestic uncertainty by announcing he will be raising tariffs yet again on China, as that trade war shows no signs of abating.
The farm industry has been taking hits of late, including because of the tensions with China. The beef move is seen as a political win for a president who has made trade a central part of his administration and who seeks the agricultural sector as a key constituency.
Trump has been threatening a wave of tariffs on Europe, including on the automotive sector, in addition to warnings for the food and alcohol industries. The long-running WTO dispute between US aircraft manufacturer Boeing and European rival Airbus has also caused friction.
The news was met with optimism in Nebraska, where Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, called it "great news."
"Quality beef is in high demand in the European Union, particularly in countries like Germany and Italy," Nelson said. "Today’s action will only boost opportunities for Nebraska beef producers to fill these markets moving forward.”
The US trade representative's office said annual duty-free exports to Europe are expected to grow from $150 million now to $420 million when the deal is fully implemented in seven years.
Ultimately, U.S. farmers will have a tariff-free quota of 35,000 metric tons annually, up from approximately 13,000 metric tons currently.
Trump hailed U.S. beef as the "best in the world."
The European Commission had already announced in June that it had struck a deal with Washington to increase imports of hormone-free beef from U.S. farmers. The agreement is still subject to the consent of the European Parliament.