Trump administration releases details of COVID-19 aid to farmers

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration unveiled the ground rules Tuesday for distributing $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers feeling financial pain from COVID-19, but several agriculture groups say producers may need more federal aid in the future.

The Agriculture Department will use $9.5 billion provided by Congress to pay farmers and ranchers facing price declines and $6.5 billion from the Commodity Credit Corp. to make direct payments to farmers hurt by market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The department also adjusted the limits for payments to individual recipients.

The details come a month after Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue broadly outlined a total aid package of up to $16 billion in payments and up to $3 billion in commodity purchases for food banks and other nonprofit organizations. The department has moved ahead with awarding $1.2 billion in contracts for the Farmers to Families Food Box purchase program.

President Donald Trump hosted Perdue, several farmers and American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall as he announced that signup at local Farm Service Agency offices for payments will start May 26.

The USDA provided more details in an announcement.