Three Nebraska ag equipment dealers merging
Three Nebraska ag equipment dealers merging

Farm Income Drop

Plains Equipment Group, which has 16 dealer locations, including the one shown here in Seward, has combined with two other Nebraska ag equipment dealers to form AKRS Equipment Solutions, which will have 27 locations.

 Journal Star file photo

Three Nebraska-based John Deere dealerships have announced plans to merge their businesses.

Green Line Equipment, Stutheit Implement and Plains Equipment Group said they are combining forces to form AKRS Equipment Solutions.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to be finalized next month, were not disclosed.

AKRS will consist of 26 John Deere dealerships in Nebraska and one in Kansas and will have its corporate headquarters in Lincoln, where Plains Equipment Group currently has its administrative office. Kevin Clark, currently the CEO of Plains, will be president and CEO of AKRS.

“The combination of these businesses will allow us to serve our customers now and into the future with the rapidly evolving challenges in our industry,” Clark said in the news release.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

