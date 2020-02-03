Three Nebraska ag equipment dealers merging

Three Nebraska-based John Deere dealerships have announced plans to merge their businesses.
Green Line Equipment, Stutheit Implement and Plains Equipment Group said they are combining forces to form AKRS Equipment Solutions.
Terms of the deal, which is expected to be finalized next month, were not disclosed.
AKRS will consist of 26 John Deere dealerships in Nebraska and one in Kansas and will have its corporate headquarters in Lincoln, where Plains Equipment Group currently has its administrative office. Kevin Clark, currently the CEO of Plains, will be president and CEO of AKRS.
“The combination of these businesses will allow us to serve our customers now and into the future with the rapidly evolving challenges in our industry,” Clark said in the news release.