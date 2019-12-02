Survey: Higher number of small businesses hurt by tariffs

That’s one of the findings of a Bank of America survey of owners taken during July and August and obtained by The Associated Press. Forty-four percent of the 1,323 owners surveyed said their businesses have been affected by the administration’s trade tariffs and policy. That was up from 41% in a survey taken during the spring and 36% in a survey released a year ago. In the latest survey, nearly a fifth of the owners said tariffs and trade policy had a negative impact on their companies, up from 18% in the spring, and 16% reported a mixed impact, up from 14%.