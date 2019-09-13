Nebraska officials expressed cautious optimism Friday about a report that China will suspend tariffs on pork and soybeans from the U.S.
China's Xinhua News Agency reported the plan, citing the Cabinet planning agency and the Commerce Ministry. Beijing "supports domestic companies in purchasing a certain amount of U.S. farm produce," it said, but it gave no details.
Beijing imposed 25% tariffs on American farm goods last year in response to President Trump's tariff hikes on Chinese goods. Importers were ordered to stop buying soybeans, the biggest U.S. export to China.
The move follows Trump's decision Wednesday to postpone a planned Oct. 1 tariff hike on Chinese imports to Oct. 15.
The move may be due in part to problems in the country's pork industry, which is reeling from an epidemic of African Swine Fever that has caused pork prices to soar.
"If the reports are accurate, this is a very positive development," Al Juhnke, executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers, said in an email. "Pork is the number one protein consumed in the world and China is the largest producer and consumer of pork. With African Swine Fever decimating their hog herd, they are in need of a reliable safe supply of pork."
Nebraska exports nearly $500 million worth of pork each year, making it the firth-largest pork exporting state.
You have free articles remaining.
Restoration of the Chinese market and reduction of the tariffs, "would be good for our family farmers and the rural economy dependent on a strong ag sector," Juhnke said.
His soybean counterpart was a little more skeptical, though.
Victor Bohuslavsky, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board, said Friday morning that he did not have any official confirmation of the news and wasn't ready to accept it at face value, noting that China had failed to follow through with similar announcements in the past.
"If they follow through with it, it would be a plus for soybean farmers," Bohuslavsky said.
However, he noted that because of the reduction of China's pig herd due to the swine fever outbreak, the market for soybeans could be much smaller.
Soybean farmers still likely would be the biggest beneficiaries of the suspension of tariffs, however. A Nebraska Farm Bureau report released earlier this month estimated that the state's soybean farmers stand to lose about $590 million in revenue this year because of tariffs, more than half of the total loss for all Nebraska ag producers.