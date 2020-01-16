Senate passes US-Canada-Mexico trade deal, a Trump priority

“This brings long-term stability to Nebraska agriculture markets with two of Nebraska’s most important trading partners," said Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. "USMCA ensures Nebraska beef, pork, corn, and soybean producers will maintain essential access to Mexico and Canada markets that account for significant percentages of Nebraska’s overall international agricultural sales."

Mexico has already approved the agreement. Canada is expected to do so in coming months, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government long insisting it would wait for U.S. approval before proceeding.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., was a rare voice in speaking against the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. “It will mean higher prices for American consumers, who will have to pay more money for a car and therefore will have less money available for any of the other things they would like to consume," Toomey said. “It will probably lead to an increase or acceleration in the shift to automation.”