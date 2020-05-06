You are the owner of this article.
Season opening of Haymarket Farmers Market delayed because of rising number of cases in Lincoln
Season opening of Haymarket Farmers Market delayed because of rising number of cases in Lincoln

Farmers market

The Haymarket Farmers Market in 2016.

 Journal Star file photo

Coronavirus concerns have again delayed the opening of this year's Haymarket Farmers' Market.

Haymarket Development Corp. Executive Director Jeff Cunningham said after seeing the 45 new cases confirmed in Lancaster County Tuesday and conversations with health department officials, the opening week of the market has been delayed to May 16.

Organizers for the Haymarket's staple event already had delayed its planned start of May 2 by a week. 

With public gathering restrictions in place locally, market organizers had planned to adopt guidance from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department that focused on keeping customers and vendors socially distant and reducing contact with produce and each other, Cunningham said. 

When it opens, there will be hand-washing stations for visitors, no customer handling of produce before a sale and no congregating, he said.

Organizers will monitor the new cases and examine next week whether to proceed as planned, he said.

"We want to keep our customers safe and our vendors safe," Cunningham said.

Last month, organizers of the Sunday Farmers' Market in College View postponed their opening until June 7.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

