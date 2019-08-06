SEWARD — Ground was broken Tuesday for a state-of-the-art freeze-dried pet food manufacturing facility that is expected to be operational a year from now.
Omaha-based Scoular, a 125-year-old company, is expected to invest $50 million in the facility, which will create 100 new jobs.
“The positive response of the Seward community continually reaffirms the decision to build and operate the facility here,” Scoular CEO Paul Maass, said in a written statement.
The 105,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will bring research and development, meat processing, freeze drying, and packaging together under one roof, creating nutritious and quality protein ingredients for pet food suppliers, officials say.
The simplified ingredient supply chain provided by the new facility will efficiently meet the fast-growing demand for freeze-dried protein ingredients.
Construction of the facility at the Seward/Lincoln Regional Rail Campus will take approximately 14 months.
"It’s a great day for Seward as we welcome a new community partner,” said Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier, who was at Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony with several dignitaries, including Gov. Pete Ricketts. “We appreciate the investment in the facility as the flagship business in our rail campus, and we look forward to growing with this business for years to come.”
Hiring for the manufacturing facility is expected to begin early next year.