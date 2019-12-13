Report: State economy to grow slowly over next 3 years

Nebraska’s economy is expected to grow slowly over the next three years, according to a report released Friday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The health care, leisure, finance, business service and construction industries are forecast to grow through 2022, according to the latest three-year forecast from UNL’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council.

Manufacturing is expected to lose jobs over the next three years, as weakness in the sector nationally spills over into Nebraska

Nationally, the manufacturing sector is struggling due to a weaker global economy, a strong dollar and ongoing trade disputes.

“The Nebraska manufacturing sector also will struggle, especially given tepid growth in the agricultural economy,” Eric Thompson, economist and director of the Bureau of Business Research, said in a news release.

The retail sector also will lose employment in Nebraska through 2022, as retail sales continue to shift online.