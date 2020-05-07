You are the owner of this article.
Report: State economy to contract less than U.S.economy
Omaha Reopening

Host Jadyn Turnipseed cleans a table at Twisted Fork in Omaha's Old Market on Monday as restaurants reopened their dining rooms there to mostly sparse crowds.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's economy will contract this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the effect should be less than the nation as a whole.

That's the conclusion of an updated report on the state economy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council released their updated three-year outlook Thursday, and it forecasts modest declines in jobs and personal income.

According to the report, Nebraska will lose about 25,000 jobs this year, which amounts to a 2.4% decline, a number it won't fully recover until 2022, despite a prediction of relatively strong growth for the next two years. That's lower than a national forecast of job losses between 4% and 6%.

Personal income in Nebraska is forecast to fall less than 1%, largely due to federal stimulus that includes enhanced unemployment benefits.

Job losses will hit some industries much harder than others. For example, the retail sector will likely see a nearly 4% decline in employment this year, and it will not gain the bulk of those jobs back in the next two years. The services sector is expected to lose 3.6% of its jobs this year, before rebounding with relatively strong growth in 2021 and 2022.

"The economic downturn has been especially severe in industries which require face-to-face interaction between customers and workers or which serve travelers or customers who crowd together,” Eric Thompson, an economist and director of the Bureau of Business Research, said in a news release.

The agricultural economy, which has struggled for several years, will have a rough year this year if the report is accurate. It forecasts a 22.6% decline in farm income this year, and only small increases of around 2% in 2021 and 2.5% in 2022.

Beef and pork producers are expected to be hit hard this year, as COVID-19 outbreaks at packing plants have greatly reduced slaughter capacity. The Nebraska Farm Bureau has estimated that cattle producers could see an estimated $823 million decline in revenue this year.

The UNL report said the ethanol industry, which has contracted sharply because of low oil prices and a drop in gasoline demand, also is having a large negative effect on the state's ag economy.

It said payments from the government could make up as much as 50% of the state's farm income in 2020.

The UNL report is less dire than some other reports that have come out in recent weeks, largely because it takes a longer view and assumes the economy will start to turn around sometime in the second half of 2020.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

