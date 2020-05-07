Report: State economy to contract less than U.S.economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska's economy will contract this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the effect should be less than the nation as a whole.

That's the conclusion of an updated report on the state economy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council released their updated three-year outlook Thursday, and it forecasts modest declines in jobs and personal income.

According to the report, Nebraska will lose about 25,000 jobs this year, which amounts to a 2.4% decline, a number it won't fully recover until 2022, despite a prediction of relatively strong growth for the next two years. That's lower than a national forecast of job losses between 4% and 6%.

Personal income in Nebraska is forecast to fall less than 1%, largely due to federal stimulus that includes enhanced unemployment benefits.

Job losses will hit some industries much harder than others. For example, the retail sector will likely see a nearly 4% decline in employment this year, and it will not gain the bulk of those jobs back in the next two years. The services sector is expected to lose 3.6% of its jobs this year, before rebounding with relatively strong growth in 2021 and 2022.