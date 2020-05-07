Report: State economy to contract less than U.S.economy

Nebraska's economy will contract this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the effect should be less than the nation as a whole.
That's the conclusion of an updated report on the state economy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council released their updated three-year outlook Thursday, and it forecasts modest declines in jobs and personal income.
According to the report, Nebraska will lose about 25,000 jobs this year, which amounts to a 2.4% decline, a number it won't fully recover until 2022, despite a prediction of relatively strong growth for the next two years. That's lower than a national forecast of job losses between 4% and 6%.
Personal income in Nebraska is forecast to fall less than 1%, largely due to federal stimulus that includes enhanced unemployment benefits.
Job losses will hit some industries much harder than others. For example, the retail sector will likely see a nearly 4% decline in employment this year, and it will not gain the bulk of those jobs back in the next two years. The services sector is expected to lose 3.6% of its jobs this year, before rebounding with relatively strong growth in 2021 and 2022.
"The economic downturn has been especially severe in industries which require face-to-face interaction between customers and workers or which serve travelers or customers who crowd together,” Eric Thompson, an economist and director of the Bureau of Business Research, said in a news release.
The agricultural economy, which has struggled for several years, will have a rough year this year if the report is accurate. It forecasts a 22.6% decline in farm income this year, and only small increases of around 2% in 2021 and 2.5% in 2022.
Beef and pork producers are expected to be hit hard this year, as COVID-19 outbreaks at packing plants have greatly reduced slaughter capacity. The Nebraska Farm Bureau has estimated that cattle producers could see an estimated $823 million decline in revenue this year.
The UNL report said the ethanol industry, which has contracted sharply because of low oil prices and a drop in gasoline demand, also is having a large negative effect on the state's ag economy.
It said payments from the government could make up as much as 50% of the state's farm income in 2020.
The UNL report is less dire than some other reports that have come out in recent weeks, largely because it takes a longer view and assumes the economy will start to turn around sometime in the second half of 2020.
