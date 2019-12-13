You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Report: Nebraska economy to grow slowly over next 3 years
View Comments
topical

Report: Nebraska economy to grow slowly over next 3 years

{{featured_button_text}}
Farmers Helping Farmers, 10.23

Nebraska's economy is expected to grow slowly over the next three years, while farm income will likely decline as government payments meant to offset tariffs likely go away.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska’s economy is expected to grow slowly over the next three years, according to a report released Friday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The health care, leisure, finance, business service and construction industries are forecast to grow through 2022, according to the latest three-year forecast from UNL’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council.

Manufacturing is expected to lose jobs over the next three years, as weakness in the sector nationally spills over into Nebraska

Nationally, the manufacturing sector is struggling due to a weaker global economy, a strong dollar and ongoing trade disputes.

“The Nebraska manufacturing sector also will struggle, especially given tepid growth in the agricultural economy,” Eric Thompson, economist and director of the Bureau of Business Research, said in a news release.

The retail sector also will lose employment in Nebraska through 2022, as retail sales continue to shift online.

Most services, however, must be provided locally, so growing incomes will lead to more spending and employment for the construction industry; banking and other financial services; and services such as health care, restaurants and other leisure activity. The services sector, which includes the health care industry, will add 5,100 jobs per year, or about two-thirds of all job growth.

The construction sector will add 1,100 jobs per year. Federal government employment will temporarily expand in 2020 as workers are hired to complete the decennial census.

Nebraska’s overall employment is projected to grow by 0.6 to 0.8% through 2022, and forecasters expect non-farm income to grow up to 3.8%.

Farm income, which improved in 2019 with the help of rising government payments, is expected to be lower in 2022. Nebraska farm income is expected to reach $3.3 billion in 2019, with about one-quarter of that income due to government support.

After an increase to nearly $3.5 billion next year, again boosted by government payments, farm income in the state is expected to fall to $3 billion in 2021 as those payments likely come to an end. The forecast calls for a slight increase to $3.1 billion in 2022.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News