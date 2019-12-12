Prosecutor ran out of time to take Furnas County feedlot operator to trial for animal cruelty

Prosecutors ran out of time to bring a 63-year-old Beaver City man to trial on multiple animal cruelty charges filed after 93 dead cattle were found at his feed yard in 2016, a judge recently ruled.

Furnas County District Judge David Urbom dismissed Steven Clason's case last month. The judge said, subtracting time for defense motions, the six-month speedy-trial clock ran out in May.

This week, Clason was in court again, this time in a case where he was accused of multiple counts of terroristic threats.

As part of a plea deal, he pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree assault, misdemeanors. In exchange, prosecutors also dismissed more than a dozen counts of intimidation by phone or electronic communications for multiple emails he sent to people associated with First Central Bank in McCook.

In 2016, Clason was charged with six felony counts of cruel neglect of livestock and six misdemeanor counts of improper disposal of carcasses.

In January of that year, Furnas County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Vargas was accompanying Omaha-based Producers Livestock Credit Corp. on a trip to repossess cattle from Clason and found the bodies of 93 dead cattle and calves left to rot and be trampled by other cattle, according to court records.