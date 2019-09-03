A public hearing on a proposed poultry farm in northwest Lancaster County has been postponed again.
The hearing scheduled for Wednesday's meeting of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission has been postponed until Oct. 2.
It's the second four-week delay for the proposed operation near Northwest 27th Street and West Ashland Road, on the border with Saunders County.
The 380,000-bird operation was originally scheduled to go before the commission on Aug. 7.
Discussions over revolving transportation concerns have contributed to the delays.
Sunset Poultry, the entity proposing the poultry operation that would raise chickens for the Costco processing plant in Fremont, had planned to have trucks needed to service the operation access the property off of West Ashland Road, which is a minimum-maintenance dirt road just north of the proposed operation.
The road is partly in Lancaster County's jurisdiction and partly in Saunders County's jurisdiction, and an agreement between the two counties makes Rock Creek Township responsible for maintenance of that stretch of road.
The township had originally agreed to fix and maintain the road but reversed that position after determining the poultry operation would provide little or no tax benefit to Saunders County.
That led the owners of Sunset Poultry to propose access to the site off of Northwest 27th Street, which is a gravel road that is maintained solely by Lancaster County.
That change required revising the site plan for the project and also adding land to the special permit application.
And the change requires review by Planning Department staff as well as re-advertising the application, said Steve Henrichsen, the Planning Department's development review manager.
The proposed Costco poultry operation, which would potentially be one of two in Lancaster County, faces stiff opposition from neighbors and others, who have already sent dozens of emails to Planning Department staff.
The Raymond Central School Board voted last month to formally oppose the poultry farm, which is just over a mile from the high school, over concerns about water quantity and quality as well as increased traffic on roads in the area.