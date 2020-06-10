Potential COVID-19 Nebraska ag losses pegged at $3.7 billion

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska could suffer nearly $3.7 billion in agricultural income losses this year due to the coronavirus if economic conditions do not improve, the Nebraska Farm Bureau estimated Wednesday.

The analysis is based on a "snapshot" view of revenue losses projected for 2020 commodities, including corn, soybeans, wheat, beef cattle and pork production, as well as dairy and ethanol products.

It was not presented as a forecast during a virtual news conference, but rather as a view of the ongoing potential impact of the pandemic and its economic repercussions on the state's agricultural economy.

"To provide some perspective, $3.7 billion is more than 80% of the state of Nebraska's entire budget," Jay Rempe, the Nebraska Farm Bureau's senior economist, said in presenting the report.

"While the analysis does not account for any financial assistance farmers and ranchers may receive through state and federal COVID-19 relief programs, it clearly demonstrates the magnitude of the financial challenges currently facing farm and ranch families," he said.

And that impact could be felt "across the broader rural economy," Rempe said.

"Farmers and ranchers are really struggling," Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said.