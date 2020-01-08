Planners move livestock zoning changes forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Both of those proposed operations are being litigated through the courts.

John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union and a member of the task force, called the proposed regulations, "a good set of compromises" that required a lot of give and take by members of the group.

Despite the fact that the proposed regulations double and in some cases triple the setback distances that currently are used for livestock operations, they still aren't enough for many neighbors of the two projects that have been proposed so far.

Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education President Harriet Gould, for example, said the 1½-mile setback from schools and other public facilities still isn't enough.

"That should be 2 to 5 miles," she said. "I'd even settle for 2 to 3."

Several people who testified proposed amendments — either formally or informally — to the task force recommendations, but the Planning Commission chose not to consider any of them.

"It's important to get these (regulations) up and going, and, if we need to make changes down the road, let's explore that," Commissioner Tom Beckius said.