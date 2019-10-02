Is a 380,000-chicken poultry operation too large for a roughly 100-acre site near Northwest 27th Street and West Ashland Road?
The Lancaster County Planning Commission thought not, approving Sunset Poultry LLC's application Wednesday by a 5-1 vote, but not before dozens of opponents argued that it is too large for a number of reasons, including concerns about increased traffic and effects on the quantity and quality of well water in the area.
Sunset Poultry applied for a special permit to operate the poultry farm, which would have eight barns housing up to 47,500 chickens apiece. The operation would raise broiler chickens for the Costco processing plant in Fremont.
Most people who testified against the proposal said they generally support agriculture.
Derrick Joel, superintendent of Raymond Central Public Schools, noted that 82% of his budget comes from property taxes paid by owners of agricultural properties.
“We’re not against agriculture and the growth of agriculture,” said Joel, noting that his Board of Education had unanimously opposed the operation.
“We’re simply opposed to the location.”
The site, which is right on the Lancaster County-Saunders County line, sits just more than a mile from Raymond Central Junior-Senior High School.
A big concern for Joel and many area residents is the potential increase in truck traffic.
Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, the company coordinating the siting of the Costco poultry farms, said that based on the operation's size, it would average three trucks a day coming to and from the site.
However, there are times, such as when the broiler chickens reach maturity and have to be transported to Fremont, that the truck traffic would be much heavier.
And that traffic would go south on Northwest 27th Street and then east on Agnew Road, right past the school.
Several people who testified said the intersection of Northwest 27th Street and Agnew Road is dangerous — Joel called it “deadly” — and said it would be a huge safety concern, especially considering that students have to get to school either by driving themselves or riding the bus.
Tonya Bussard, who along with her husband, Josh, would operate the Sunset Poultry facility on land owned by her parents, said they have a child that attends Raymond Central and would never do anything they thought would jeopardize area residents or their children.
Other concerns about the proposal include potential odor and air pollution, as well as the possibility of a decline in surrounding property values.
Some of the opponents also noted that the county currently is considering adding more requirements for large confined animal feeding operations and believe officials should hold off on making a decision on this application until that process is complete.
“Why do we have to hurry on this?” asked Jory Heiss, who lives next door to the proposed operation.
Heiss said he wants to see whether the Costco farms operate as promised before becoming a guinea pig for one.
“We should not have to sit here and become another study,” he said. “Let’s let Costco prove the technology first.”
The Sunset Poultry operation is the second proposed in Lancaster County and would be among more than 100 in 20 counties in Nebraska and five in Iowa.
A 190,000-bird operation in the southwestern part of the county was approved last year. However, opponents appealed the approval in court, and a decision on that appeal is still pending.
The Planning Commission, which took three meetings to approve that application, approved the Sunset Poultry application on the first try, although barely. With only six of nine members present and voting, it received the required five yes votes.
Cristy Joy was the lone vote against the project. She said she was torn but voted that way "based on the school district's concerns."
Tracy Edgerton said she, too, was torn.
But with so much testimony on both sides, she said the reality is that she felt the need to rely on the experts from government agencies, "and they are telling us they have no objections."
Normally, the Planning Commission has final say on special permits such as the one Sunset Poultry was seeking.
However, it seems likely the opponents will appeal the decision to the Lancaster County Board.
Melissa Baker, a community activist who helped spearhead a Change.org petition calling for a moratorium on factory farms in Nebraska, wouldn't confirm plans to appeal, but she did call the Planning Commission's vote "a huge disappointment."