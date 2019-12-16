Owners of proposed poultry farm file appeal after Lancaster County denied application

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the board needs to be cognizant of zoning laws, "we are bound to protect the welfare and safety of the people of the county."

The Sunset Poultry application was the second one in the county since Lincoln Premium Poultry, a Costco subsidiary, started recruiting farmers to raise chickens for the plant in 2016.

The other application, which is in the southwest part of the county, is half the size of the Sunset Poultry proposal and was approved in 2018 by a County Board with different membership.

That approval of the plan from landowner Randy Essink was upheld in Lancaster County District Court, but opponents have appealed that ruling.

Yoakum said she believes there are enough differences between the two applications to lead to a different outcome in court.

"I think that this is a different situation with the proximity to the school and the water situation," she said.

Jessica Kolterman, spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, said she was aware of the appeal and supports Sunset Poultry.

"We stand by our growers as they follow this through the process," she said.