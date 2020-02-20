North Bend co-op bought grain without license, PSC says

A North Bend co-op has been accused of operating as a grain dealer without a license.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced this week that it is moving forward with a cease-and-desist order against the Organic Producers Iowa Nebraska South Dakota Cooperative of North Bend.

According to a news release, the co-op applied in August to renew its grain dealers license but did not meet compliance standards. As a result, its license expired Oct. 1, but the co-op apparently continued to purchase grain.

In December, the PSC contacted the co-op to remind it that its license had expired. A January inspection by the PSC's grain department revealed a number of grain purchases made after the license expired.

The PSC said it plans to file a formal complaint and schedule a show-cause hearing for the co-op, which could face civil penalties.

Co-op officials could not be reached for comment.

