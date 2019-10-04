Nebraska officials praised the federal government's announcement Friday of a new Renewable Fuels Standard that will promote the use of ethanol.
In a joint news release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency said they will propose and request public comment on expanding biofuel requirements beginning next year that will mandate the use of at least 15 billion net gallons of ethanol in the nation's fuel supply even after accounting for waivers for small refineries.
The granting of waivers, of which there have been more than 80 under the Trump administration, including 31 this year, has been a sore spot with corn growers and ethanol producers.
Farmers and biofuels producers have blamed the waivers as playing a big role in a spate of ethanol plant closures across the Midwest this year.
In a joint statement, the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association thanked the Trump administration for following through in their commitment.
“We’ve been waiting for a reallocation of waived gallons for a long time,” Dan Nerud, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and farmer from Dorchester, said in the release “To say we were upset with the refinery waivers is an understatement, so today’s announcement is welcome news.”
You have free articles remaining.
In a news release, Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, who is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said accounting for refinery waivers provides farmers and ethanol producers with more certainty.
Fischer, along with other Midwestern senators, and state officials, had lobbied the president as well as officials from the EPA and USDA to account for the waivers.
“In my discussions with the president, I fought hard for a fair deal for Nebraska’s farmers and ethanol producers," Fischer said in the release. "I thank the president for following through on his commitment to rural America."
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also praised the president.
“Ensuring RVOs do not go below 15 billion gallons and expanding access to E15 will bolster the RFS and ethanol production at a critical time for our nation’s rural economy, which has been suffering from low commodity prices,” he said in a news release. “Thank you to President Trump for taking these important steps for ethanol and our great farm families!”
Friday's announcement also said the EPA will will initiate a rule-making process to streamline labeling and remove other barriers to the year-round sale of E-15 gasoline.