Nebraska livestock auctions strive to keep supply of meat moving

The cafe is closed, and officials have added several hand-sanitizer stations.

The Columbus business has auctions every Thursday (stocker and feeder cattle) and Friday (bulls and slaughter cows) and on alternating Tuesdays (sheep, goats, feeder pigs and slaughter hogs).

Bock said before the pandemic, an auction would average 120-140 people. Last Thursday, it had 16 people in attendance.

The loss in revenue is a challenge, even as the auctions continue. Bock has six full-time employees and 15 part-time employees he’s also trying to support under the circumstances.

“We’ve cut back on help and have only certain people coming in at certain times, limiting staff,” he said. "I want to keep food on the tables for employees; I’m trying hard not to let any of them go.”

Gary Hines, a longtime auctioneer, said it’s a trying time for the livestock auction business.

“Our receipts are definitely lower, and the market has dropped considerably,” Hines said. “But we’re an instrumental part of the business and keeping food on the table for the public. We sell a lot of cows here.”

Livestock auctions in Columbus and across the state have the support of Nebraska leaders.