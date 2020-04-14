Nebraska livestock auctions strive to keep supply of meat moving

COLUMBUS — Longtime Columbus Sales Pavilion Inc. owner Travis Bock feels caught between a rock and a hard place.
On one hand, the business provides livestock auctions for farmers to market their cattle, and in turn, it supports the local economy by helping supply meat and employing people. On the other, the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected his business’ profits and caused some stress.
“Our numbers have been cut 60%-70% in the last three weeks,” Bock said.
And Bock has heard some questions within the community as to why the business remains open.
Bock reasons Columbus Sales Pavilion is an essential business. In essence, it’s selling cattle from producers to buyers as part of the farm-to-food process. Several steps later, meat is sold to the grocery stores, which then sell it to consumers.
“We’re that first part of the service industry,” Bock said, noting the role livestock markets across the state play. “By the governor of Nebraska, we are labeled as an essential business for the trade and sale of livestock for the food chain.”
That said, things have changed to follow all protocols as outlined by state officials amid the pandemic.
No spectators or sellers are attending sales, only registered buyers. And those buyers must maintain 6 feet of separation.
The cafe is closed, and officials have added several hand-sanitizer stations.
The Columbus business has auctions every Thursday (stocker and feeder cattle) and Friday (bulls and slaughter cows) and on alternating Tuesdays (sheep, goats, feeder pigs and slaughter hogs).
Bock said before the pandemic, an auction would average 120-140 people. Last Thursday, it had 16 people in attendance.
The loss in revenue is a challenge, even as the auctions continue. Bock has six full-time employees and 15 part-time employees he’s also trying to support under the circumstances.
“We’ve cut back on help and have only certain people coming in at certain times, limiting staff,” he said. "I want to keep food on the tables for employees; I’m trying hard not to let any of them go.”
Gary Hines, a longtime auctioneer, said it’s a trying time for the livestock auction business.
“Our receipts are definitely lower, and the market has dropped considerably,” Hines said. “But we’re an instrumental part of the business and keeping food on the table for the public. We sell a lot of cows here.”
Livestock auctions in Columbus and across the state have the support of Nebraska leaders.
“Nebraska’s livestock industry plays a critical role in the food production system for our state and nation," Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said. "We need to ensure that agriculture doesn’t stop so that commerce can keep moving and we can continue to produce quality meat products.”
Bock’s great-grandfather, Marion H. Van Berg, started the business in 1933. He’s now the fourth generation of the family to own and operate it, noting he takes the family legacy very seriously. It’s undoubtedly a trying time, but he’s determined to make the most of it for his hometown.
Said Bock: “I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime.”
