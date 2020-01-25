Nebraska farmer buys his own quarter to show benefits of soil health practices

During a Four States Irrigation Council gathering in Fort Collins, Colorado, about six years ago, Sack said he was inspired by a young farmer who presented information that aligned with his ideas and objectives for the family farm.

“I asked him, ‘How did you convince your dad to let you do these things?’” Sack recalled. “He said, ‘I did not. I bought my own piece of land so I could show them on my quarter how it would work. Then dad allowed me to do it on his land.’”

Sack took that advice, came home and he and his wife bought a quarter. Not long after their first year of planting rye, Sack said that Kraig Beck of the Natural Resources Conservation Service approached him about participating in a soil health study. With Beck’s help, they have established a soil health demonstration field.

“I want to break up the hard pan with a cover crop and its root system,” he said of his objectives. “The other main goal is water infiltration, holding water so it is available for the crop to use when Mother Nature does not give us the moisture we need. We are very fortunate to have a good irrigation supply in Central Nebraska, but I think we need to learn how to be more efficient with our water because we are not going to gain more. In fact, we are going to have less in the future.”