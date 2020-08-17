You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska Farm Bureau president to retire
editor's pick topical

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson announced Monday that he will retire at the end of the year.

Nelson, who was elected president of the state organization in December 2011, said it's "been an honor to serve Farm Bureau members in this capacity, and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity."

Nelson, who raises corn and soybeans near Axtell with his wife, Elma, said in a news release that he and his wife want to spend more time with family and embark on "new adventures.”

Before being elected president, he spent 14 years on the Farm Bureau board, including nine years as vice president.

Nelson, whose term as president included boom and bust cycles in the agriculture industry and battles over ethanol, environmental rules, trade and property taxes, said there is still work to do and he plans to spend his final months advocating for the state's farmers.

"I will continue to put forth my energy and efforts in the remaining months to do whatever I can to advance the mission of Nebraska Farm Bureau during that time,” he said.

Steve Nelson

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

