Eight cooperatives based in Nebraska ranked among the 100 largest in the country this year, one more than last year.
As it has been for several years, Omaha-based Ag Processing Inc. was the largest Nebraska co-op, coming in at No. 11 on the National Cooperative Bank's Co-op 100. That was down one spot from last year, even though the company increased its revenue by more than $500 million compared with last year.
Central Valley Ag Cooperative in York, which has been growing rapidly through acquisitions over the past several years, was the big riser among Nebraska co-ops, moving from 46th on the list last year to 21st this year.
The other co-ops on the list and their ranking:
* FCSAmerica, Omaha: 26th
* Producers Livestock Marketing Association, Omaha: 35th
* Aurora Cooperative: 56th
* Farmers Cooperative, Dorchester: 70th
* Frenchman Valley Farmers Cooperative, Imperial: 78th
* Cooperative Producers Inc., Hastings: 86th