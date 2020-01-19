Nebraska center pivot inventor inducted into national hall of fame

The inventor of center-pivot irrigation is among 22 inductees into the National Inventors Hall of Fame this year.
Frank Zybach, the Nebraska farmer who invented center-pivot irrigation and transformed agricultural production worldwide, will be inducted in ceremonies in May at the National Building Museum in Washington.
Zybach, who left school in the seventh grade to help with his father’s farm and blacksmith shop, became both a skilled metalworker and an inventor who would go on to receive nine patents, according to a news release. His first was for a driverless tractor that plowed fields in concentric circles, a tractor he built in his father’s shop while still in his teens.
Zybach began developing a self-propelled irrigation system after observing another farmer irrigate crops by using a tractor to systematically tow a long pipe, outfitted with sprinklers, across a field. By 1947, Zybach’s system featured two sections of pipes on skids, suspended by cables from two towers. By 1949, the device included five towers with pipes running on wheels and could irrigate 40 acres.
He then added water valves for siphoning pressurized water from the main pipe to drive the wheels and maintain tower alignment. In 1952, Zybach was granted a patent on a larger irrigation system with a 600-foot boom that could water a 135-acre circle (all but the corners of a standard 160-acre section of land).
In 1954, Valley Manufacturing, a small manufacturer of farm equipment, acquired the patent rights from Zybach, and its engineers improved the machine’s efficiency and dependability. Today, the Omaha-based company, since renamed Valmont Industries Inc., is a global leader for center-pivot systems and other agricultural products.
Zybach, who grew up near Columbus, died in 1980. He was 88.