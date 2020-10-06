Monolith to build anhydrous ammonia plant near Hallam to use hydrogen

The current plant cost about $100 million and took more than three years to build. Hanson said the second-phase plant, which will be north of the existing plant, will be about 12 times as large and cost about $1 billion.

However, its footprint will only be about double the existing plant, which means construction will not take significantly longer. He said plans are to break ground sometime next year and have it up and running in 2024.

Once the new carbon black and ammonia plants are complete, it should lead to roughly a doubling of the company's current workforce, which includes about 90 people total, 40 of whom work at the plant near Hallam.

"Monolith Materials' new plant in Hallam will grow Nebraska by creating great-paying jobs," Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement. "The fertilizer it produces will also help our farmers enrich the soil they cultivate by replenishing vital nutrients."

With the hydrogen issue resolved, the big hurdle left in planning for the plant expansion is water use.

Monolith caused a stir earlier this year when it estimated the expansion would need anywhere from 2 billion to 4 billion gallons of water per year, which is used for cooling.