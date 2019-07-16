{{featured_button_text}}

Frontier Co-op and Midwest Farmers Cooperative, which decided to merge in April, have announced plans for a new name and a new headquarters location.

The merged co-ops will keep the Frontier name going forward, when the merger takes effect Sept. 1. However, they have created a new logo that will be used on vehicles, buildings and uniforms.

The merger co-op also announced that its headquarters will be in north Lincoln at 3333 Landmark Circle.

The combined co-op will have 50 locations in 14 counties across east-central Nebraska.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

