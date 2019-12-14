Main benefit from USMCA? End of auto industry uncertainty

“Costs are going to go up for all producers, not just for the Detroit Three,” Dziczek said, noting that automakers would try to neutralize some of the increases. “They’ll look at automation, they’ll look at temporary work, they’ll look at purchasing strategies to try to offset some of those higher costs.”

Mary Lovely, a senior fellow at the Washington, D.C.-based Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the USMCA’s provisions will have some offsetting impacts, particularly related to rules of origin for auto content and higher wage rate requirements for some production.

Those provisions will “make it more difficult to move jobs to Mexico, and I think it will have that effect. However, they will make it more costly” for producers here, she said.

U.S. job increases from the deal can be tied largely to removing the uncertainty of the trade agreements’ fate, which Lovely described as a “little magic trick.”

“Uncertainty was due to President Trump putting NAFTA into the hopper for God knows what,” she said.

Everyone claims victory

Still, she said the new trade agreement has accomplished some things.