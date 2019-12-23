Long wait for China tariff exemptions pays off for some

The limited scope of the phase one trade deal with China means that the bulk of U.S. tariffs will remain in place for the foreseeable future, leaving U.S. companies hurt by the duties no other choice but to get in line for an exemption if they want to limit the damage.

The record so far shows that it might be worth a shot: on average, importers have a one in three chance of meeting the standard set by the U.S. Trade Representative and getting an exemption or exclusion, according to an analysis by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

The Mercatus analysis showed that the line for exclusions is long. Only about 18% of 30,302 exclusion requests in the third round of tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by President Donald Trump have been decided, leaving some 25,000 still in the pending column. And the exclusion window for fourth tranche goods, which now pay tariffs of just 7.5 percent, will remain open for requests through Jan. 31.

The first three rounds of tariffs, on goods with an aggregate value of $250 billion, still pay a tariff of 25 percent. The 15% tariff on the fourth tranche, with an approximate goods value of $120 billion, was reduced to 7.5% as a result of the phase one deal.