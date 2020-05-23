Livestock producers brace for long haul through COVID pandemic

“Certain cuts of meat are not available because the workforce in packing plants is down and we are killing one-third as many animals right now,” Uden said.

Uden, a Dawson County rancher, said the biggest challenge right now is making sure they can get their market-ready cattle to the processing plants.

On average, Darr has 45,000 cattle in its feedlot.

“We use Tyson Foods in Lexington very heavily and have a good relationship with them,” Uden said. “We need them to stay open.”

Not being able to harvest market-ready cattle backs up the feedlots, Uden explained. That, in turn, backs up the younger feeder cattle, which are still on pasture, and trickles down to the calves ranchers hope to sell this fall.

“Everyone will lose. The feeder loses; the stocker loses. It goes down the chain,” he said, adding that the industry will have to make adjustments and come up with new ideas.

Melody Benjamin, vice president of member services for the Nebraska Cattlemen, said if people are going to have food, then meat processing must continue. The Cattlemen has been working to find both short- and long-term solutions.