Lincoln farmers markets look for new ways to connect vendors, customers

The vendors know the importance these markets hold in connecting small businesses and farmers to their customers, averaging more than 2,500 customers a week, she said.

In Los Angeles this month, the mayor shut down all farmers markets over concerns about crowds, according to news reports.

Burianek said the Sunday Farmers' Market board doesn't want to jeopardize anyone's safety, and they plan to regroup in May and assess their plan.

"We’re going to make sure when we open we do it right," she said.

The health department's ban on public gatherings larger than 10 remains in effect until May 6, which overlaps with the planned May 2 start of the Haymarket Farmers Market.

Market manager Linda Hubka said she's hoping for a miracle, but realistically expects that the 35th annual market won't open on schedule.

When they do open, the Haymarket Farmers Market team will comply with health department recommendations, possibly encouraging vendors to have digital payment methods like Apple Pay to minimize contact with customers, she said.