Lincoln company looks to take agtech to the next level

"We see ourselves as one of the most innovative companies in the industry, said Tippery, who noted that RealmFive wants to "do the hard stuff" when it comes to developing products.

That innovation was recognized in November when the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers gave the company four of its AE50 Awards, which recognize ingenious new designs in agriculture.

The products RealmFive has developed so far are in huge demand because of the lack of connectivity in rural areas. About one-quarter of rural residents don't have access to broadband internet, and cellular phone coverage can be notoriously unreliable in many rural areas.

Customers rave about the products.

Bobby Brauer, digital phenotyping lead at Bayer, said the company uses RealmFive devices because they are low cost, easy to use and can collect a lot of data, even planted in the middle of a cornfield farm from any buildings.

"It's science fiction, some of this stuff," Brauer said.

As history shows, technology that seems like science fiction at the time can later become a common part of life, and Tippery wants to keep making technological leaps in the agtech space.